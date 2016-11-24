Can’t hear pleas of cooperative banks or grant relief: Bombay HC

more-in

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday said it cannot hear the petitions filed by District Co-operative Banks on the demonetisation issue or grant any relief to them, and asked the banks to get a clarification from the Supreme Court on whether the HC can hear the pleas.

The Mumbai, Solapur, Nashik and Pune District Central Co-operative Banks have approached the HC challenging the RBI circular of November 14, that restricts them from exchanging or depositing old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes, which were declared as illegal tender by the central government on November 8.

Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh informed a bench headed by Justice A.S. Oka that the Supreme Court had on Wednesday issued notices in the transfer petition filed by the Union government seeking that all matters on demonetisation to be heard either by the apex court or any one HC. “The order of the Supreme Court does not mention anything about refusal to stay proceedings in the high court,” Mr. Singh said.

V.M. Thorat, counsel for Solapur District Co-operative Bank, argued that the SC had orally refused to grant interim relief of stay on all the other petitions. Justice Oka said refusal of relief by way of stay has not been mentioned in the SC order, and hence the petitioners here will have to seek clarification on it.

“You (banks) can go get clarification from the apex court. If SC says there is no stay, then we will hear this matter. But till then it would not be proper for us to hear the petitions or grant any relief as the apex court is already seized of the issue,” Justice Oka said.

The court noted that the transfer petition is scheduled to come up for hearing before the SC on December 2 and posted the banks’ petitions on December 5. The Union government on Thursday submitted an order issued by its Joint Secretary clarifying that the government was on the same page as the RBI.

“The government and RBI are on the same page about restrictions imposed on the District Co-operative Banks. As per the circulars issued by both RBI and government, only State and Urban Co-operative Banks are permitted to exchange or deposit old currency notes,” Mr. Singh said.

Mr. Thorat argued that the District Co-operative Banks are facing a hurdle due to the restriction. “Till November 14, the Solapur District Co-operative Bank collected Rs. 246 crore from its account holders. Now it is obliged to remit this amount to SBI but they are not accepting the amount (which is in old currency) due to the RBI circular,” he said.

Anil Sakhre, counsel for the Pune Distict Co-operative Bank, argued that the bank has collected Rs. 600 crore from its account holders. Mr. Thorat said while the RBI circular of November 8 included the co-operative banks and permitted them to accept and exchange old currency notes, another circular issued on November 14 prohibited them from doing so. — PTI