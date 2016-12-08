CZA derecognises seven circuses for animal cruelty

more-in

The Central Zoo Authority of India (CZA) on Wednesday cancelled recognitions for seven circuses across India, including the Great Golden and Rambo Circuses, popular in Mumbai and Pune, for anomalies reported in their captive animal facility.

Following the CZA move, the circuses will not be allowed to use certain wild animals in performances. However, the use of domestic animals has not been banned as the CZA does not have jurisdiction over them. The circuses derecognised by the CZA on Wednesday are Ajanta Circus, Empire Circus, Great Apollo Circus, Great Golden Circus, Kohinoor Circus, Natraj Circus, and Rajmahal Circus.

Chinny Krishna, vice-chairman, Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), said to a law enacted around 1996, animals that were banned from circus performances included lions, bears, tigers, leopards and monkeys. However, horses, hippopotamuses and elephants were being used by circuses. After cancellation of recognition by the CZA, these will not be allowed in circuses.

The action was taken after several NGOs alleged misconduct by circus authorities against animals, particularly elephants, which were reportedly kept in unfavourable conditions. The CZA subsequently commissioned an evaluation of the circuses and observed various violations like failure to ensure proper hygiene, food, water, and medication among others.

As of now, the CZA has cancelled recognition of 21 out of the total 22 circuses it recognises across India. The cancellations have been made under 38H(6) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972.

A press release by the Federation of Indian Animals Protection Organisation (FIAPO), which brought out a report on the condition of animals in circuses, quoted CZA member-secretary Dr. D.N. Singh as saying, “In addition to the written reports, we commissioned photo and video footage of animals kept in circuses. The conditions in which [they were kept] were far below the recommended standards. The CZA, taking serious note of the same, cancelled recognition to all these circuses”. Dr. Singh could not be reached by The Hindu on Wednesday.

The FIAPO report, released on Wednesday, claimed that several circuses were violating animal protection laws. “Till date, violations have been documented in 40 of the 53 existing circuses [in India]. Reports of medical examination of animals have shown the worst effects of neglect and cruelty, including permanent deformities and chronic diseases,” the report said, referring to the AWBI’s findings in 2014.

However, circus owners allege that NGOs are making false allegations against them. Sujit Dilip, a partner of the Pune-based Rambo Circus, claims a team of doctors under the directive of the Maharashtra government carried out an inspection of the elephants at the circus and did not find anything wrong with them.

“They [NGOs] falsely circulated reports that our elephants have tuberculosis and that they are blind. But the doctors did not find any such thing,” Mr. Dilip said, adding the circus now keeps its elephants in a forested area near Jamnagar in Gujarat, and does not use them in performances.

In April, the AWBI had cancelled the registration certificate for Rambo Circus on grounds of animal cruelty reported by many NGOs. The circus later filed a petition in the Bombay High Court. A decision is still pending. Mr. Dilip also claimed that the CZA had served a similar notice to him two years ago, and documents obtained by The Hindu show that the Ministry of Environment and Forests in 2014 had cancelled an appeal made by the circus against the CZA notice.

The AWBI had also cancelled the registration of the Great Golden Circus, which in turn challenged the move in Bombay HC in 2015. Circus manager Sujit Chakravarty claimed the court ruled in the circus’ favour and gave permission to continue using wild animals in their performances. He also denied that a inspection was carried out at the circus by the CZA-commissioned team. He added that the circus has approached Prime Minister’s Office for help.

Great Golden Circus owner Zoeb Khan said the circus has not received the CZA order yet, and it will plan its next move after it receives the same. Radha Mohan Pillai, also a manager at the Golden Circus, admitted that a CZA team had conducted an inspection in the circus early this year between June and July, and had observed a few violations. “We had accepted their findings, made the corrections, and had sent them the letter requesting a re-inspection. They did not reply, and served us a show cause notice, demanding an explanation for the violations.”