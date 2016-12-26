CM urges party cadre to take inititative for a cashless economy

MUMBAI: Appealing to activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s youth wing to promote cashless transactions in the country, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was following the path shown by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee to make India a corruption-free nation.

Speaking at a programme organised in Parel on Sunday, which was also Mr. Vajpayee’s birthday, Mr. Fadnavis said, “The youth must come forward in this war against corruption. The youth should take the lead to make India a cashless economy. This is the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which we will fulfill,” he said.

The Chief Minister appealed to the activists to teach at least 10 people every day how to carry out cashless transactions.

Praising the former Prime Minister, Mr. Fadnavis said that Mr. Vajpayee was a strong leader who had showed a different path to the country. “Modiji will complete that dream as seen by Vajpayeeji,” he said.

Speaking at the programme earlier, Education Minister Vinod Tawde asked the young activists to work to their true potential instead of being at the mercy of senior leaders.

“Those who are capable are ministers today, rest who chose to use seniors for their rise are lagging behind. Understand your true potential,” he said.

Bollywood composer duo Sajid-Wajid joined the BJP at the event.