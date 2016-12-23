CM influenced ACB probe to free Pankaja, says NCP

more-in

MUMBAI: Raising questions over the clean chit given to Women and Child Welfare Minister Pankaja Munde by the State’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the alleged chikki scam, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday alleged involvement of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in rescuing the minister. Mr. Fadnavis holds the charge of Home Ministry, under which falls the ACB.

“The ACB has clearly violated a number of rules while giving clean chit to Ms. Munde. In an effort to free her from allegations, the ACB has relied solely on the report presented by the secretary of the Women and Child Welfare Department. Neither the minister nor the officers were called in for inquiry,” said Nawab Malik, chief spokesperson, NCP.

Mr. Malik alleged that the clean chit is nothing but an effort to influence the High Court proceedings where the case is being argued. “The final hearing is on January 7. But we have complete trust in judiciary and truth shall prevail in the court.”

“How many times was the minister called in for inquiry? Which officers received the summons from the ACB? Did any of the officers file affidavits? Were bank accounts of the officers probed? Did the ACB visit companies which produced chikki? We should get answer to all these questions,” said Mr. Malik.