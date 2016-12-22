CBI opposes Indrani’s bail to visit Guwahati

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday opposed an application by Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, for interim bail to travel to Guwahati to perform her father’s last rites.

The CBI said the safety of Indrani needs to be looked into as there is always a possibility that she may escape from custody. The agency mentioned an email by Mikhail Bora, Sheena’s younger brother and Indrani’s son, who was legally adopted by Indrani’s parents Durga Rani and Upendra Kumar Bora. The email read, “My grandfather expired on December 15, 2016, and his funeral ceremony commenced on the same day. For the last one year, my grandfather was bedridden and I had been looking after both my grandparents without any mental and financial support from Indrani.”

“Indrani has been accused of murdering my elder sister Sheena and ruining my family. Therefore this is my plea that I do not want Indrani to come to Guwahati to visit me as it will create chaos and unnecessary disturbances in my life due to media and other persons, and will hamper commencing the after-death rituals of my grandfather.”

The hearing was adjourned to December 22.