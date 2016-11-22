CBI agrees to give Peter a copy of ‘secret’ witness’s statement

Mumbai: The CBI on Monday agreed to give a copy of the statement of its ‘secret’ witness to Peter Mukerjea, arrested in Sheena Bora murder case, but only after deleting certain portions of it as the probe into financial transactions in the case was still on.

Peter had approached the High Court challenging a sessions court order refusing to give him a copy of the statement of prosecution witness no. 11, which was submitted by the CBI as part of its supplementary charge sheet in a sealed cover.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh told Justice Revati Mohite-Dere that the agency was ready to give a copy of the statement. “The probe is on. Letters Rogatory have been sent to three foreign countries seeking information about the financial transactions between the accused. The witness’s statement contains certain information about this. Hence that portion will be deleted.”

The court accepted this and disposed of Peter’s application.

Peter along with his wife Indrani Mukerjea and her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna have been accused of conspiracy and murder of Sheena Bora, Indrani’s daughter from an earlier relationship.

While Sheena was killed on April 24, 2012, the case came to light last year after Indrani’s driver Shyamwar Rai was arrested in another case.