Businessman’s murder was Lakdawala’s test for trio: cops

Police say jails are recruiting grounds for new footsoldiers, who have to prove their worth and loyalty by killing an extortion target or a rival gang member

Mumbai: The three Ejaz Lakdawala gang members arrested for planning the murder of a city-based businessman were given the job as a ‘recruitment test’ before being set bigger targets with more pay, police officers investigating the case said on Friday. The Mumbai Police Crime Branch had nabbed the trio of shooters three days ago before they could attack the businessman.

Officials said this is quintessential gangland recruitment, where minor crimes accused are recruited in jail, given a test and then inducted into the gang. The arrested trio, identified as Sagar Indulkar, 25, Ankush Tayde, 21, and Sagar Chavan, 24, were arrested by the crime branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell on November 28. They were instructed to kill the businessman by Ladkdawala, who had allegedly demanded Rs. 2 crore from the businessman. When he refused to pay, Lakdawala allegedly instructed his aide, Prashant Rao, to sanction the hit, which Rao did from inside Nashik Central Prison, police said.

According to Crime Branch officers, the job was given to the trio to create fear for Lakdawala in the city. Indulkar was recruited by Rao when they met in Nashik jail, and was given the job by Rao after Indulkar was released on bail. “The three accused were told by Rao that while they would be paid some money after the hit was executed, their subsequent induction into the gang would depend on their success in this job,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Saxena said.

Police offices said central jails have, over the years, proved to be top recruiting grounds for gangsters to induct fresh footsoldiers. The tradition was followed by all major gangs in the city during the peak of their activity in the ’90s, and has also been adopted by the newer gangs.

An officer said, “An inmate accused of non-gang-related crimes, particularly one arrested for the first time, needs protection to survive in a central jail. This is offered by members of organised crime syndicates incarcerated in these prisons. Such inmates pledge their allegiance to a particular gang, depending on who they come into contact with in the barracks. Once released, they have to prove their loyalty and their abilities by taking on a job, often a murder or a near-fatal attack meant to intimidate the target into paying extortion money, or to settle gangland enmities. If successful, they are recruited.”

Another crime branch officer said an accused who swears allegiance to a particular gang while in prison enjoys benefits like protection, access to good food, cell phones and other perks like liquor and drugs. This gives rise to a sense of debt to the gang in question, and the inmate feels obligated to commit crimes for the gang after being released.

Recently, the Shivaji Nagar police had arrested Sachin Shete, an accused in several murder cases, who had jumped parole and been in hiding since June this year. Shete was first arrested for the murder of a union leader in 2000. While serving his sentence in Arthur Road Central Prison, he came into contact with members of the Dawood Ibrahim gang. On their orders, he killed a member of a rival camp inside the jail in 2006.