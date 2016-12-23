Builder arrested for cheating 133 people of over Rs. 5 crore

more-in

Navi Mumbai: The Vashi police have arrested a builder and his two associates for allegedly cheating 133 people of around Rs. 5.49 crore by promising flats at Panvel and Kalamboli.

Ramchandra Bapu Jagdale (53), a resident of Mumbai Central, had registered a case against Shirishkumar alias Raju Rangrao Chavan of Suraj Enterprises in 2012. Meanwhile, another complainant Prakash Eknath Raut, a resident of sector 8 in Kamothe, had registered a case against him in the same year with the Kalamboli police.

Chavan was arrested and later released on bail after he urged the court to grant him time for returning the money to the investors. “From 2012 to 2016, he was making rounds of court for getting more time and finally on November 18, his bail was cancelled after which he went absconding. Even in these four years, he had not paid back or given possession of the flats booked with him,” said senior police inspector Ajay Landge of Vashi station.

On December 14, the Vashi police arrested Chavan in Kharghar and on interrogation, he revealed the names of his associates, Santosh Vishnu Tambe and Deepak Vishnu Tambe, who were arrested in Kolhpaur on Thursday.

Chavan had told complainant Raut that the possession of the flat will be given in March 2012. In March, Chavan said that the possession will be given in May. Again in May, when the complainant tried to contact the builder, his phone was switched off. When he enquired, he found that the flat that he had bought in October 2011, was already sold to someone else in July 2011. After realising that he was cheated, he had registered a complaint. “Till now, we have come to know of 133 people and we are investigating to find out if more have been cheated,” said Mr. Landge.

Cases against Chavan are registered at Vashi, Kalamboli and Panvel police stations. Additional consumer disputes redressal forum, Thane, had issued eight non-bailable warrants against Chavan. The accused have been arrested under Sections 420, 406, 465, 468, 471 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 3, 6, 8 and 13 of the Maharashtra Ownership Flat Act, 1963.

The writer is a freelance journalist