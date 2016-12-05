Book on children’s disabilities released on World Disability Day

more-in

On a day that marked the 24th international observance of World Disability Day, Dr. Mithu Alur, founder-chairperson of the Spastic Society of India, released her book A Birth that Changed a Nation: A New Model of Care and Inclusion.

A recipient of the Padma Shri in 1989, Dr. Alur said the book, which took seven years to complete, contains anecdotes from her life and research in the field of mental and physical disabilities of children. The narrative book claims to be a guide that fills the existing gaps and examines the effectiveness of the existing models of rehabilitation and care of children born with disabilities.

Dr. Alur, whose interest in the field sparked from witnessing the conditions her daughter Malini Alur was born in, is regarded for fighting against great odds to introduce a model of inclusion and rehabilitation of persons born with disabilities in India.

“I hope this study helps generations of workers, researchers and policy-makers to improve the quality of lives of these people who we have worked with and from whom we have learnt so much," said Dr. Alur at the release. "Their grit, fortitude, and courage to succeed and their smiling faces despite being caught up in an indifferent environment will always remain with us, while we ask the question: who is disabled? Is it us or them?” she said.

Priya Dutt, former MP and daughter of the first two patrons of the Spastics Society, Nargis and Sunil Dutt, said, “As I look back I can’t help but be thankful for all the work done by Dr. Alur in encouraging and empowering children with disabilities to live meaningful lives”

The Spastic Society of India, now rechristened ADAPT-Abled Disabled All People Together, is a non-profit organisation.

The writer is an intern at The Hindu