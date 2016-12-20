Biker dead, 2 injured in Bandra

more-in

Mumbai: One biker died and two others were injured in an accident involving three bikes near the Bandra Worli Sea Link on Sunday night.

According to the Bandra police, the accident occurred at around 9:45 p.m. on Bandra Reclamation Road.

“Two young men, who were identified as Abhijeet Gurav (22) and Tushar Paagi (18), were on their way home after a visit to Bandstand. Gurav was driving while Paagi was riding pillion. Close to 500 metres from the Bandra-end toll booth of the Sea Link, Gurav stopped the bike as Paagi needed to relieve himself. While Gurav was waiting on the bike, another bike rammed into his, causing both the bikes to fall. The second bike, which was being driven by Zafar Sheikh, caught fire and exploded,” said an officer with the Bandra police.

A few minutes later, even as Paagi, who had by now returned and was trying to get help, another biker came towards the spot at a high speed and ended up crashing into the fallen bikes.

Passing-by motorists called the police control room and a team of policemen, along with several ambulances, reached the spot. All the three injured were rushed to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra, where Gurav was declared dead before admission due to head injuries.

“Gurav was wearing a helmet while he was driving but had taken it off while waiting for Paagi. The impact of the collision when he was hit by Sheikh’s bike threw him off his bike and he hit his head hard,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, the third biker was identified as Akash Rajput, who is recuperating along with Sheikh.

The police have booked Sheikh for causing death, injury and endangering life due to rash and negligent driving under the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.