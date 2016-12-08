Bhujbal discharged from private hospital, shifted to J.J.

more-in

Mumbai: Money laundering case accused and senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, whose stay at the Bombay Hospital here since November 2 prompted criticism that he was receiving preferential treatment, was discharged on Wednesday and sent to the State-run J.J. Hospital.

“Mr. Bhujbal was brought to J.J. Hospital this evening,” Hospital Dean Dr. T.P. Lahane said. The NCP leader, an accused in the multi-crore money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate, had checked into Bombay Hospital on November 2 for a medical test (thallium scan).

The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court was recently informed that the former Deputy Chief Minister continued to remain in the private hospital over a month after he was admitted there for a medical test. An intervention application filed by activist Anjali Damania had said it was “sheer negligence of duty” by J.J. Hospital and Arthur Road jail that Mr. Bhujbal has been in Bombay Hospital since November 2.

On October 27, Special Judge P.R. Bhavake had allowed Mr. Bhujbal to be taken to a private hospital after he was told that a Thallium scan, one of the three tests recommended for him, was not available at the government hospital. On October 28, prison authorities took Mr. Bhujbal to J.J. Hospital for the other two tests. He was then transferred to Bombay Hospital.

Dr. Lahane said he will be present in court at the hearing on Thursday.