Belapur agro garden reaps harvest of benefits

more-in

A group of environmentally-conscious residents have transformed a two-acre plot land used as a dumping ground in Belapur into an agro garden.

Ten years ago, the City and Industrial Development Corporation found that the plot in Sector 9, which lies under a high-tension wire, was often encroached upon. The plot was handed over to CBD Residents’ Agro Society, a voluntary, not-for-profit association, to develop it as a green zone.

Four green zones

The society with the help of volunteers and contributions from its members have created four zones in the park: a botanical garden and a butterfly park with a nature trail, a vegetable garden, a park for senior citizens, and a children’s playground. “It was a barren and sloping piece of land. So, the first task was to prevent soil erosion,” says Captain Pawnday, a founder member of the society. “Half of the land was covered with garbage and construction debris, the other half was a swamp, making it unsuitable for cultivation,” says Suresh Bhagwat, a retired scientist from Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and a founder member of the society.

Mr. Bhagwat, who is also a botanist, says Navi Mumbai has around 150 species of butterflies and they hope to attract as many species as possible by planting saplings of bryophyllum and sweet tamarind. The garden has separate sections for aromatic flowering plants, medicinal plants, underground plants, thickets and weeds, which will provide an educational tour for students.

The society has about 100 permanent members and associate memberships are given to individuals who are committed to protect the environment. It also tries to generate funds by selling leaves of medicinal plants, vegetables and fruits, which are grown organically. “Our vegetables and fruits sell like hotcakes,” says Juee Khopkar, secretary of the society. Educational tours and nature walks also bring in funds.

To promote gardening among residents, the members also organise flower and plant shows and tree plantation drives in association with other societies. Basant Utsav, an annual festival, held every January is widely attended. Flutter by Sunday is organised to make people aware of the importance of butterflies.

Residents thrilled

Residents are thrilled to have a garden in their locality. “We are proud to be members of this society. It has been working towards creating a cleaner and greener city. It is relaxing to sit in the garden and watch the butterflies,” says Jaideep Vaidya, a resident of Sector 9.

The writer is a freelance journalist