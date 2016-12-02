Banks cut withdrawal limit, people run out of patience

Mumbai: The city and its suburbs on Thursday witnessed long queues outside banks and ATMs on the first post-demonetisation payday, even as people complained that they could not draw sufficient amounts.

“I could only get a Rs. 2,000 note, but I got it in five minutes. Tomorrow, I will be back in the queue again to withdraw enough to meet my monthly expenses,” said Pradeep Pawar, an executive in a private firm.

Another working professional Giridhar Rathi could not hide his frustration over banks not keeping pace with the customers’ demands. “After standing for over two hours at a bank in Worli, when my turn came, the officials told me that they would give only Rs. 4,000. I was hoping to get at least Rs. 10,000. This is unprofessional.”

However, bankers claimed that all is well and there is no need to rush. “As such, none of our branches are short of cash. We have ensured that enough cash is available in anticipation of higher demand after disbursement of salaries and pension,” said Rakesh Sharma, Canara Bank MD and CEO. He said the bank has 102 currency chests and all its branches are linked to the chests.

“We are also allowing customers to withdraw cash up to the permissible limits of Rs. 24,000,” said Mr. Sharma.

Sangeeta Haralkar, a homemaker from Bhayander, said she was finding it difficult to meet her family’s daily needs. “After being in line for over an hour, I could get only one note of Rs. 2,000. How am I supposed to cope with this? How would I pay my maid, milk vendor, and newspaper vendor? The government must understand that everything cannot go cashless all of a sudden.”

Dinesh Gangurde, whose season ticket for the local train expired on Thursday, wondered as to why the Railways has not introduced digital payment facility at its counter.

“I was upset when I could not pay for my season ticket through Paytm,” said another traveller Bhaskar Trivedi.

The cash crunch got compounded with most of the ATMs across the city either being shut or non-functional for want of recalibration to suit new notes.