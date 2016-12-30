Bankers to protest lack of cash on Jan. 2

more-in

Mumbai: Employees of public sector banks will stage a dharna at Azad Maidan on January 2 to protest against the effect of demonetisation on their services, and on the Reserve Bank of India’s failure to provide enough cash to them.

Bankers from across the country will congregate later in Chennai between January 8 and 11 for a national conference to decide on a full-fledged strike. As per rules, bankers have to give a 14-day notice for strike.

While the January 2 dharna at all state capitals, is unlikely to affect banking services, the proposed strike in the third week of January may affect banking services, according to S. Nagarajan, general secretary of the All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA).

Along with the All Indian Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), AIBOA is protesting what they call “arbitrary, inadequate and even biased disbursal of cash to banks”.

“While per se we are not against demonetisation, the way the Reserve Bank of India is failing the system by providing inadequate cash is not acceptable. Even though the public sector banks form a bulk of customers, cash has been arbitrarily handed over to private sector banks. The supply of cash disbursed to them does not commensurate the number of customers handled by them. We demand that the RBI put up information on its website about the amount and denominations of cash handed over to banks as in the absence of information, the banks end up facing the wrath of the customers,” said Vishwas Utagi, vice-president of the AIBEA.

Utagi also mentioned that factors like existing currency validating machines in banks being unable to detect the fake notes among the new Rs 500 and Rs 2000 notes only added to their woes. “The entire transaction of the new currency notes is running strictly on faith. There is no existing system to check which new notes are genuine or fake. Even 50 days after the demonetization, we still have not been able to put up a system in place to fake notes among the new Rs 2000 and Rs 500 currency notes,” says Utagi.

Nagarajan, who represents about 70, 0000 bank officers from across the nation, says demonetization has choked the banking sector. “There is no recovery happening of the over Rs 9000 crore of non-performing assets accumulated. With no recovery and disbursal of loans, the cycle of money flow has affected the sector. The banking sector, which is the barometer of a nation’s economy, will

be choked as the NPA’s will eat away the capital totally,” feels Nagarajan.

Utagi subscribes to it saying: “Banks these days has been reduced to just exchanging, collecting and handing over of cash. This is not

banking and our country cannot afford this. There is no vision on what to do with the cash deployed with them?”

Bank unions are also asking for a CBI inquiry into currency seized in raids across the country and that the culprits be booked even if they happen to be bank officials.

The writer is a freelance journalist