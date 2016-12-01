Baby assault case: Accused ‘mentally fit’

more-in

Afsana Shaikh (30), maid of Purva Playschool and Nursery who is now in custody of Kharghar police has undergone medical tests which confirmed that she is mentally fit. “Doctors have not termed her psycho and have told to be mentally fit though her behaviour looks a little abnormal. It’s obvious that no normal human being can treat a 10-month-old the way Shaikh did but medically she is perfect. In our records too, we have not mentioned her to be a psycho or mentally-ill or else she can benefit from that and get away from the legal punishment,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (ZoneII) Vishwas Pandhre said. In the course of police interrogation, Shaikh has confessed that she assaulted the child since the child was not sleeping. “Shaikh told us that the reason she assaulted the 10-month-old was because she was not sleeping and she was losing on her patience to put her to sleep,” DCP Mr. Pandhre said. Meanwhile, after the incident of Shaikh brutally assaulting the 10-month-old baby Ritisha came to light, there were children and parents who spoke to The Hindu about how children were afraid of Shaikh and preferred to keep their eyes shut while she assaulted the baby.

Even as Shaikh has told the police that she has not assaulted any other child, police have their doubts and are screening through previous CCTV footages. Priyanka Nikam (34), the owner of the Pre-School who was released on bail after she was charged of causing grievous hurt to the baby was later charged of attempt to murder and notified by court to present herself before the court. “We applied for her cancellation of bail after the charges of attempt to murder was added and the court gave notice to Nikam to present herself and give reasons for not cancelling her bail but till date she has not surrendered. Her father, who was her surety for the bail, has also been served the notice and is asked to visit police station daily. A team of police had gone to Kolhapur, her home town and have not yet found her,” DCP Mr. Pandhre said.

Meanwhile, Nikam’s advocate has written to Kharghar police that his client is innocent and has no role in the case. “We have received a letter from Nikam’s advocate which claims that his clients are innocent but doesnot mention their whereabouts. We will be writing to him saying, that she should present herself before the court and give her saying,” Police Inspector Devidas Sonawane from Kharghar Police Station said.

Baby Ritisha who was in Fortis Hiranandani hospital in Vashi was discharged on Wednesday and is slowly recovering. “Both her skull fracture and blood clots in brain is recovering slowly and it will take some time for her to be perfectly fine. As of now we are being very careful that she does not get even a minor hit on her head. The major issue is her female-trauma. She is not coming to me or my mother and is constantly with her father,” Ruchita Sinha, baby’s mother said adding, “I am surprised why Nikam is still untraceable. With so many local relatives of her’s police should have by now traced her. Justice for my daughter is getting delayed.”