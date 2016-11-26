Baby assault: Kharghar police seek caretaker’s custody

more-in

Navi Mumbai: The Kharghar police on Saturday approached the Panvel court to seek the police custody of Afsana Shaikh (30), who was arrested on Thursday for assaulting a 10-month-old at a day care. She was, initially, charged with causing grievous hurt to the child, but the juvenile justice board interfered and the attempt to murder was added.

“We now need the police custody. We are checking the CCTV footage to see if she has assaulted any other child. The playschool has a back-up video of only 10 days and we have received that,” said senior police inspector Dilip Kale of Kharghar station.

The police have pasted a court notice on the door of Priyanka Nikam’s residence informing her that she even has been charged with attempt to murder and is expected to appear before the court to decide on her bail.

Ms. Nikam (34), owner of Purva Preschool and Nursery at Sector 10 in Kharghar, was arrested on Thursday and was released on bail. “Ms. Nikam and her husband were not seen at her residence ever after she got bail. Since she is on bail, she can’t be named as absconding. We have done a photo punchnama of the notice that we have pasted outside her residence and expect that the court might take a call on cancelling her bail by Monday. If her bail is cancelled, we can arrest her for further investigations,” Mr. Kale said. The case that was being investigated by police sub-inspector Sunil Thopate, has been transferred to inspector (crime) Devidas Sonawane.

Meanwhile, 10-month-old baby Ritisha is recuperating. “She is afraid of the presence of females. The pain will subside with the treatment, but we want her to be out of the trauma soon. She had a skull fracture and internal brain bleeding, which has not become a blood clot. She has been advised to have a CT scan on Sunday, after which further treatment could be decided,” said Rajat Sinha, father of the victim.

Vidya Thakur, Minister of State for Women and Child Development, visited the victim’s parents on Saturday and assured that justice will be done to them. “The government will soon come out with guidelines for the day care. We are open to suggestions for the guidelines. I have told the victim’s parents that they need not be afraid of any threat because the Chief Minister is looking into this case and if needed, we can even arrange a meeting with the CM.”

The writer is a freelance journalist