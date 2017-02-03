BMC’s Super 500 scheme to help Class X students ace board exams

more-in

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has started special coaching classes for 500 select students ahead of the Class X board exams. The students were selected from 13,000 Class X students across 49 civic secondary schools in Mumbai, said Education Officer Mahesh Palkar.

Titled Super 500, the scheme has been coaching students unable to afford private tutorials since December 1 last year at 17 centres in Mumbai. Till February 28, the students will appear for at least 10 exams in every subject, which will be based on the board’s exam pattern. The performance of the students will be assessed and feedback will be given on the areas of improvement.

Last year, the BMC had trained 200 shortlisted students and they passed with good results. One student secured 95% and the overall pass percentage rose to 78%. Buoyed by the success, the education department decided to coach 500 students this year.

Mr. Palkar said, “We not only focus on bright students but also average students and encourage them to do well in the exams.”

The Super 500 is interesting due to the huge dropout rate prevalent in civic schools; only about 12 of the 100 students enrolled in Class I in municipal schools manage to reach Class X, according to NGO’s working in the education sector.