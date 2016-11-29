BJP leads in civic polls with 31 councils

more-in

Party gains in first phase of municipal council polls, makes inroads into Congress, NCP bastions

MUMBAI: In what was seen as the first test at the hustings for the BJP-led State government after the emphatic win in 2014, the party registered impressive victories in the municipal council and panchayat polls, held in semi-urban and rural areas of 19 districts. The BJP had won 31 councils and 52 council president posts, till reports last came in.

The Congress, which has been facing defeats in successive elections since the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, stood second with 20 councils. The NCP turned out to be the biggest loser, managing only 17 councils in stark contrast to its performance in 2011 when it had won over 30 councils. BJP ally Shiv Sena stood at number four with wins in 16 councils.

“I thank people of Maharashtra for placing their faith in BJP in local body polls. This is a win for pro-poor & development politics of BJP,” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also congratulated the state BJP leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state unit chief Raosaheb Danve for their “grassroot level work”.

“It is due to the blessings of Chhatrapati Shivaji and peoples’ trust on developmental works undertaken by the Centre and State governments that we have managed to secure impressive victories in these polls,” said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Till reports last came in, the BJP had won 851 out of 3,705 seats across the State, a considerable increase over its 2011 total of 298, while the Congress’ seat-share was reduced to 643 from 771. The NCP, which had won 916 seats in 2011, managed only 638. “We accept that the party has not registered wins as per expectations, but when compared to Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, the peoples’ support to the ruling coalition has definitely reduced. Their graph has begun to come down rapidly and we will ensure it bites the dust in future elections,” Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, said.

Even as BJP’s winning spree continued at most places, political heavyweights bit the dust in their hometowns. In Beed, Women and Child Welfare Minister Pankaja Munde could not win the Parli council against her cousin and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde. Mr. Danve failed to win in Bhokardan, Jalana district. Tribal Minister Vishnu Sawra could not win a single council out of three, while. Water Sanitation Minister Babanrao Lonikar too lost Partur council, where his wife was a candidate for the president’s post.

The Congress, on the other hand, made up by winning in several pockets. All Congress heavyweights including Narayan Rane, Prithviraj Chavan and Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil managed to win back their bastions in Konkan, Karad and Shirdi respectively. An analysis of the results also shows the NCP has lost in its traditional bastion of Western Maharashtra, and the lost space was filled by the BJP thanks to its alliances with smaller fronts and local parties. In Kolhapur and Sangli, the party has won only two councils out of 16, and BJP-sponsored fronts have gained eights councils, with the rest going to the Congress and the Janata Dal.

The only region where NCP has managed to make inroads is Marathwada, which had suffered the most during the drought and was the launchpad for the silent Maratha rallies. The NCP also faced defeats in North Maharashtra, especially in jailed party leader Chhagan Bhujbal’s home district of Nashik. The Shiv Sena made impressive gains at the cost of the NCP in North and Western Maharashtra.

However, an election trend since 2001 says the ruling party has always had an advantage when it came to municipal council polls, which has continued during these elections. In 2011, the ruling Congress-NCP alliance had swept the polls by winning 1,687 councillor seats of 3,705.