Auto driver’s suicide: two recovery agents arrested

more-in

Navi Mumbai: A month after an autorickshaw driver committed suicide for being unable to pay loan instalments, the Rabale-MIDC police on Monday arrested two bank recovery agents on charges of abetment to suicide. The accused have been identified as Basavraj Kashinath Waghmare alias Pappu (28) and Vilas Mahadev Unde (53).

Two years ago, Sitaram Ganpat Potbhare (51) had borrowed money from people for his daughter’s marriage. To repay them, he took a loan of Rs. 5 lakh from New Satara Zilla Nagarik Sahakari Pathsanstha, Turbhe, around three months ago. The agents had asked Potbhare a 10 per cent commission to pass the loan which was paid to them after he received the money.

But, when he couldn’t pay the first instalment, the recovery agents started harassing him. On October 8, Potbhare hanged himself from a ceiling fan. He had left a two-page suicide note mentioning all the calculations with the bank and the incident that disturbed him.

A day before he committed suicide, the agents along with two officers from the bank — Santosh More and Mohan Parte — had visited his residence at Digha in Rabale and threatened him to clear the instalments. “They had also extorted Rs. 4,100 from him claiming as expenses that they incurred to reach his residence. They later asked him to drop them at Vashi in his auto which he did. Potbhare felt insulted after which he decided to end his life,” said sub-inspector K.J. Kodag of Rabale-MIDC police station.

“We had registered a case of abetment to suicide against all four of which two have been arrested,” he said. The duo has been remanded in police custody till November 24.

The writer is a freelance journalist