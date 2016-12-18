Assault on baby: Kharghar cops seek playschool owner’s custody

more-in

Navi Mumbai: The Kharghar police on Saturday approached Alibag sessions court against the judicial custody granted by a magistrate court on Friday to Priyanka Nikam, owner of the Purva Playschool and Nursery in Kharghar. The appeal will come up for hearing on Monday.

“We wanted police custody to interrogate Nikam. Only after we get her custody will we be able to further investigate the case,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police Prakash Nilewad.

Nikam’s advocate R.K. Patil said they will move her bail application at Alibag sessions court on Monday. “We are yet to receive some certified copies from the Panvel court. Once we receive those later in the day, we will apply for bail.”

Nikam surrendered before the Panvel court on Friday after absconding for over 15 days. Nikam, who was arrested on November 24 for voluntarily causing hurt to a 10-month-old baby at her playschool, was released on bail on the same day. The next day, the police added charges of attempt to murder following which her bail was cancelled on December 1. The Panvel court granted Nikam judicial custody for 14 days and sent her to Kalyan jail.

Meanwhile, 10-month-old Ritisha, who was assaulted by the maid, Afsana Shaikh, is recovering.

“The skull fracture will take time to heal. Right now, we are taking care of her like a two-month-old baby, making sure that she does not bump her head even accidentally. She is still traumatised and cries at the sight of any unknown lady. Doctors are hopeful that she will soon overcome the trauma,” Ritisha’s mother Ruchita Sinha said.

The writer is a freelance journalist