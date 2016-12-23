Amid sloganeering, Ram Mandir station opened

more-in

Mumbai: What was supposed to be the inauguration ceremony of a railway station turned into a platform for power play between the BJP and the Shiv Sena on Thursday.

Leaders from the two parties had gathered for the opening of Ram Mandir station. Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu was present. As soon as BJP MLA Vidya Thakur from Goregaon took to the dais, chants of ‘Modi, Modi’ were heard all across the venue even as Ms. Thakur pleaded the audience to calm down.

The chants continued as Sena leader Diwakar Raote took to the dais. “We have come here to celebrate the inauguration of Ram Mandir station. ‘Modi’ is not bigger than Ram,” said Mr. Raote. As the slogans did not stop, Mr. Raote was forced to leave the dais. He was later heard saying “you cannot control your supporters” to a BJP leader.

Soon Sena leaders joined the sloganeering with chants of ‘Shiv Sena’ and ‘Balasaheb amar rahe’. The sloganeering continued even as the Railway Minister stood up to speak. “It is a big step in our journey to develop Mumbai railways, and people of Mumbai will hopefully benefit from this,” said Mr. Prabhu. “It could have happened long ago, but it is only due to the support of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi that we have managed to complete the task.”

Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar said this had happened because of the long-standing efforts of the Sena towards building the station. About the choice of the name, Mr. Kirtikar said the locality has a very important Ram Temple after which the station has been named.

There has been a lot of controversy about the choice of name. Earlier planned as Oshiwara railway station, its naming as Ram Mandir railway station is seen as a political move with a communal agenda by the opposition.

“Some people in the opposition were against our move to name this as Ram Mandir railway station. If we can’t name a station as Ram Mandir in this country then will we do it in Pakistan?” asked Sena MLA Ravindra Waikar.

The railway station, built at a cost of Rs. 32 crore has come up in Oshiwara between the Goregaon and Jogeshwari stations, and will help decongest the two stations. Only slow trains running on the western line will halt at the station.

The writer is an intern at The Hindu