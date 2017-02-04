After wives, relatives stake claim to seats

more-in

Major political parties have nominated wives, sons, daughters and even nieces of local leaders to contest seats in the 2017 civic elections. While politicians earlier switched five-year terms with their wives in the same ward, the trend now is to extend fiefdoms by handing over tickets to relatives in neighbouring wards.

Two-term corporator Dinesh Panchal defected to the BJP when the Shiv Sena denied him a ticket. Now, he has managed to secure tickets for himself and wife Anita. Citizens Forum corporator Makarand Narvekar also recently joined the BJP. He and wife Harshada will be contesting from neighbouring wards in the polls. BJP MP Kirit Somaiya had sought tickets for his wife and son, but only son Neil got the nod. The BJP has always been critical of the Congress’s dynastic politics. Asked why it was now adopting similar tactics, chief spokesperson of State BJP, Madhav Bhandari, said, “People have been given tickets only based on individual electoral merit.”

While MNS leader Dilip Lande and his son Pranay have won tickets, corporator Ishwar Tayade, who hopped from the MNS to the Sena, has won a ticket for niece Akansha Shete. Mr. Tayade says, “Being part of a political family helps. People relate to the family name and the work it has done. That connect gives relatives an edge in the polls and helps them get work done in the corporation.”

Mohsin Haidar, general secretary, Mumbai Congress, says, “Politics runs in our family. A family member who wins a ticket benefits as the infrastructure, personnel and contacts are in place. Family members are also familiar with local people and their issues.”

Former MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande, who secured a ticket for wife Swapna, says, “People know my work in the area and this might give her an upper hand. But out there, she is on her own. My wife is not just another home-maker, she was a tehsildar. She has now given up her administrative career for a political career. Though she is new to politics, she is born and brought up here in Dadar.”

Adolf D’Souza, who was India’s first citizens’ representative corporator in 2007, says, “These days, being a corporator is a well-paying career option. What regular people would not be able to earn in 40 of service, you earn in five years. It’s a family business and politicians want their sons to join the trade.” D’Souza says, “There are lobbies like builders and contractors who need rubber stamp corporators to push their proposals in the BMC. They ensure their candidates get tickets even from other parties and win. They are even willing to spend ₹1 crore on a corporator and see it as an investment.” D’Souza received ₹57,000 in donations when he contested in 2007, but lost in 2012 even though he spent ₹1.27 lakh.

Tickets for party hoppers results in the public having to choose between the same old candidates. James John, who has been monitoring civic polls for the past 14 years for socio-political organisation Agni, says: “It’s like a gang of crooks who want to keep everything in their own hands. Political parties look at the winnability of candidates. They nominate those who have money and muscle power. These days, most candidates have to finance themselves and contribute to the party fund. And elections require spending lots of money. Even providing snacks to volunteers to man election booths costs lakhs, not to mention other costs like printing pamphlets, posters and banners.”