After father, son takes on BJP

MUMBAI: A day after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray snapped electoral ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), his son and Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray chose to target the latter over its demands of transparency in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

“In all the talk over transparency in administration, the @ShivSena fully endorses it and is keen to have it at even Union and State level,” he tweeted. In a series of tweets, Mr Thackeray slammed the BJP over its ‘ hypocritical, childish and opportunist’ demand of transparency which is not adopted at the state and union level, where the BJP is the biggest party.

“Union and State Govt Cabinet meets must have Press, Leader of Opposition (anyway Cabinet rank), Lokayukt present in all cabinet meetings. The Party is keen on "pardarshakta"/ transparency being applied to all levels of governance from Centre's cabinet meetings to Civic Bodies,” he said on Twitter.

BJP leaders have been campaigning for a month now against the ‘mafia rule’ in the BMC and lack of transparency. BJP’s Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar has been repeatedly claiming that his party is on a quest to bring ‘more transparency’ in the civic administration. Party MP Kirit Somaiya even went on to announce on Friday that he will release a ‘black paper’ on the functioning of the BMC, which will expose the corrupt practices in the civic administration.