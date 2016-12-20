After Sheena’s murder, Indrani told Rai to look for another job

more-in

Mumbai: Shyamvar Rai, the accused-turned-approver in the Sheena Bora murder case, had said in his statement that after the murder, Indrani Mukerjea left the country and told him to leave the job and look for other employment.

This statement was recorded by the Khar police after Indrani and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna were arrested for the murder. Rai was seen by police trying to dispose of the revolver that Indrani had given him after the murder, and this got him arrested.

Rai has recounted how Indrani, now in judicial custody, had identified places to dispose of the bodies of her daughter Sheena and son Mikhail. He also gave details of Indrani buying medicine, alcohol, water, a saree and shoes before killing Sheena. The statement went on to say that Khanna, who was in the car, held Sheena’s head and hair while Indrani strangulated her, and when it was done, Indrani said, “She has got her 3BHK flat.”

Rai’s statement does not mention any involvement of Indrani’s husand, Peter Mukerjea, now lodged in Arthur Road Jail. The Bombay High Court recently rejected Peter’s bail application, stating, “It is really unbelievable that a step father has no concern for a daughter for almost three years as regards her whereabouts.”

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) made arguments to frame charges against all three accused in the murder at the special CBI court. The agency later informed Indrani, who was present in court, about her father’s demise in Assam, and she broke down in court. She said neither the CBI nor jail authorities had informed her about the death, and sought action against them. The CBI’s arguments will continue on Tuesday.