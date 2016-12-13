Aarey chopper crash: Cops to question firm’s maintenance staff

more-in

The Aarey police station has begun its investigation into the crash of a commercial helicopter in Aarey Colony, which claimed the pilot’s life and left three others injured. While the final decision on filing an FIR will depend on the findings of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), police are recording statements of all concerned.

The helicopter, operated by a private firm Aman Aviation, was on a 15-minute joyride when its clutch failed and it crashed near Jambli Maidan in Filter Pada, Aarey Colony on Sunday afternoon. The pilot, Prafull Mishra, was declared dead before admission at Seven Hills Hospital in Marol, while the technician, Sanjay Shankar, and passengers Ritesh and Brinda Modi were injured.

On Monday, the Aarey police recorded the statements of Mr. Shankar and Ms. Modi. “Statements of both survivors state that the pilot wanted to execute an emergency landing but there were children playing cricket on the ground below. He was looking for the best possible place for an emergency landing when one of the blades hit a tree, leading to the crash,” said DCP (Zone XII) Kirankumar Chavan. He added that while Mr. Shankar is now out of danger, the Modis continue to be in the Intensive Care Unit.

The police have already recorded statements of several eyewitnesses, who said the helicopter descended with great velocity and caught fire almost immediately upon crashing. Police believe the pilot was left with very little time to deal with the situation.

The police are also expected to make inquiries with officials of Aman Aviation later this week on their procedures for regular maintenance of their aircraft, if these procedures are properly followed and other safety measures are undertaken regularly. The police will also be identifying the employees of Aman Aviation responsible for maintenance of aircraft, particularly of the crashed helicopter.

“[Aviation] Companies are required to maintain logs of their maintenance and repair works, and we might need to examine these depending on what our inquiries reveal,” an officer with Aarey police station said.

The police will then wait for the AAIB, which is conducting an inquiry of its own, to submit its report. “Further action will depend on what the [AAIB] report says,” Mr. Chavan said. The police have for now registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in connection with Mr. Mishra’s death.