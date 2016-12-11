ATS shares Ali’s description with intel agencies, seeks info

The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad has shared a description of Ali, the friend of alleged Islamic State recruit Tabrez Tambe, with Central intelligence agencies to try and establish his identity.

Tambe (28), a native of Ratnagiri district, left his residence in January this year. He told his family that he was going to Egypt as he had landed a job there.

However, earlier this month, Tambe’s brother, Saud, approached the ATS and told the agency that Tabrez had joined the Islamic State (IS) in Libya. Soon an offence was registered. Ali, whom Tambe met while working in Riyadh two years ago, allegedly helped him travel to Libya and join the Islamic State.

According to sources, Saud has given a physical description of Ali to ATS officials based on his observations during Ali’s visit to India in late 2015. Ali had met Saud and some other members of the Tambe family and stayed at Saud’s Mumbra residence, where Tabrez often stayed while in India.

Detailed description

An ATS officer said, “The description includes his height, build, facial hair, eye colour and way of talking. We are sharing it with the Central intelligence agencies so we can check if he is a known member of the IS, and if he has cropped up on the intelligence radar before.

“Immigration authorities have also been contacted and we have asked them for details of his passport, which were logged in their system when he visited India.”

Saud has also mentioned in his description that Ali's appearance was more in sync with that of a person of Middle Eastern origin rather than an Indian working in the Middle East. This information has also been shared with the Central intelligence agencies.

Meanwhile, a team of ATS officials is making inquiries with Tambe’s family members in Ratnagiri. They are being quizzed about their conversations with Tambe over the past one year.

Gathering information

The ATS is also gleaning as much information as possible about Ali from Tambe’s wife, mother and elder sister.

Tambe’s friends and religious leaders in his hometown are also being questioned to get a sense of his bent of mind during his last visit to Ratnagiri in 2015 when his father died.