A year on, dabbawalas’ roti bank gains strength

Mumbai: On this day a year ago, Subhash Talekar, Dasharath Kedari and two others from the Mumbai Dabbawala Union collected leftover food from a function at the Air India Colony in Santa Cruz and distributed it among the destitute in Andheri. Their gesture was the beginning of the city dabbawala’s roti bank initiative.

The non-profit initiative aims at preventing food wastage at weddings and functions by collecting excess food and distributing it among the homeless and needy. The acclaimed tiffin delivery network achieves this with the help of 200-odd dabbawalas who, after their work hours, take part in collection and re-distribution of leftover food.

“Over the past year, we have fed over a lakh homeless and destitute people in Mumbai,” Mr. Kedari said. “On an average day, we feed 250 people from the food we collect, but the number shoots up to 800 or even 1,000 when there is a big function scheduled and people don’t show up.”

Mr. Talekar says they receive 20 to 25 calls on weekdays and around 35 on weekends from families and caterers who want to donate food. “As more and more people got to know of our social service, we started receiving a huge number of calls daily, and some at very odd times,” Mr. Talekar said.

He said since the dabbawalas could only get involved in the service after work, and help in collecting food between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.. “We distribute all the food by 9 p.m., so we do not entertain late-night calls anymore, although we continue to receive quite a lot of them,” Mr. Talekar said.

“Once, a five-star hotel called us up. But they have a staff of 500 themselves, own around 50 cars, then why do they need us? If they could, they’d even ask us to wash their utensils for free,” said Mr. Talekar. “We are here to complete our social responsibilities, so we have to be careful of those who want to take advantage of the initiative because of selfish business interests.”

Others have reached out to help them achieve their goals more efficiently. The Godrej group has provided them with six specially-designed bicycles fitted with refrigerators to store the collected food for longer hours, while someone donated a van. “These gestures go a long way,” Mr. Talekar said.

The writer is an intern at The Hindu