A new bond for prisoners’ families

Mumbai: Shaji Varghese’s life-changing moment came a few years ago, when he was visiting Kalyan jail as a social worker. He came across a woman who was serving a jail term for killing her husband. She had three young children and would bear physical, mental and verbal abuse by her alcoholic husband until one day, in a fit of rage, she killed him. Once she was put into jail, the children were left to fend for themselves.

“It was heart-wrenching to see the plight of the children, who did not even have food to eat,” recalls Mr. Varghese. The other jail inmates had similar stories to share.

These visits prompted Mr. Varghese to search for an organisation working for the welfare of prisoners’ families, who are among the world’s most forgotten and destitute populations. He came across Dr. Kunjumon Chacko, founder of Prison Fellowship India (PFI) in Kerala with branches in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Under his guidance, the Maharashtra branch was started in 2014.

The Maharashtra branch started with two counsellors and 100 children under the age of 13. These were children of prisoners in Nashik, Taloja, Thane, Kalyan, Kolhapur, Alibaug and Pune jails. Today, PFI Maharashtra looks after the welfare of 300 children and has five members.

PFI also works with prisoners, ex-prisoners and crime victims in the area of welfare, rehabilitation and reconciliation. It provides financial, moral and social support to family members with an aim to bring them back to the mainstream.

“Prisoners are not the only ones affected by their crimes. Their children often suffer the most. Ironically, while the prisoners are taken care of in prisons, in terms of food, medical treatment, clothing etc., their families live a life of despair and anguish and struggle to make ends meet,” says Mr. Varghese.

PFI conducts annual camps, distributes educational material, organises competitions and medical camps, and gives the children a small scholarship every quarter. “We try to ensure that our social worker visits the family every quarter and monitors their studies. If necessary, the volunteer also visits their schools and interacts with the class teacher. The aim is to bring them back to the mainstream and help them lead a respectable life.”

Most of the prisoners’ families and their children are deprived of social interactions and lead a lonely life. “The work of our woman volunteer is to call them on a daily basis and counsel family members,” says Mr. Varghese.

The calls, visits, interactions and financial aid have helped the families, who now feel confident to face the world. “The ‘uncles’ come to our house and give us gifts like school bags, tiffin boxes and water bottles. They enquire about my studies and help me if I have difficulties,” says Aniket, a Class 9 student. Aniket recently won a gold medal in the school marathon and Manisha didi (a volunteer with PFI) was the first to know. Aniket and his two siblings are enrolled with PFI.

Amitoj is another child who is leading a regular life with the help of PFI. The 11-year-old had witnessed his father fling his mother from the balcony of their fourth-floor apartment, following an argument. The mother died instantly and the father was put behind bars. The child, who was barely nine years old at the time, went into trauma and barely spoke with anyone. His grandparents consulted a psychiatrist and tried other treatments, but nothing helped. “What the child needed was a friend and a counsellor. With the help of our volunteers and counselling, Amitoj today is a happy child and is not only doing well in studies but also interacts with friends,” says Mr. Varghese.

The authorities too are happy with the organisation. “There is a great deal of improvement in the lives of the prisoners’ families PFI has adopted. The counselling team also visits Taloja Central Prison and deals with issues like depression, anger, guilt and sleeping disorder. There has been a remarkable change in the prisoners,” says Laxman Salve, government appointed teacher at Taloja prison.

However, the task before the PFI is huge, and its resources limited. As per the National Crime Records Bureau, Maharashtra had 29,657 prisoners with the population of their children around 8,000. “We are reaching out to just 300 kids, which is a drop in the ocean,” says Mr. Varghese. The society tries to raise funds through social activities and donations, but what they get is far less than required.

Most members of the 159 families that PFI looks after are illiterate and cannot apply for jobs, says Mr. Varghese. The organisation encourages them to join vocational courses and is planning to donate sewing machines and hand carts, but there are not enough funds to go ahead with the project.

Another hurdle is the paper work: identification of children and the families; consent from the wards and authorities. “With limited manpower, it becomes difficult to reach out to many,” says Mr. Varghese. Nevertheless, with the belief that every small step they take will make big difference in the future, PFI is treading the path with conviction.

The Society is organising a picnic for the children of prisoners in Mumbai on December 17. Apart from food, there will be a personality development programme and the children will be provided mosquito nets and blankets.

The writer is a freelance journalist