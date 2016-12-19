A journey of self-discovery

more-in

Technical literacy is new, particularly to South Asian educated female homemakers, who are an amalgamation of tradition and modernity.

In the era of social media, having a separate Internet image is in vogue, but “the kind of profile which people have is what people want to be or want to look like, not what they actually are,” says Vinita Bakshi, author of 31 Miles. The novel is a journey of a woman who finds herself immersed in admiration of an online NRI friend, Rajan, despite being married to a caring husband with two loving daughters.

Hiding in plainsight

Technology is pervasive and if not used wisely it can slowly crawl into our private lives to eventually choke and push us into an abyss. Bakshi believes that one should be very mindful of technology and says, “The Internet is available but information — of its pros and cons, the territory which you are entering, how to cope with it emotionally — is lacking.”

Even though Mansa, the protagonist of the novel, is empowered and educated, technology impacts her marriage. Her inability to acknowledge the emptiness in her relationship and subsequent inclination towards a new friend on social media traps her in between social customs and so-called modern thoughts. Both Rajan and Mansa try to fill some gaps in their individual loneliness.

Awareness is mandatory because “before diving into deep waters, it’s better to know what you are diving into,” says Bakshi. It’s a perception, especially in South Asia, that marriage is sacrosanct, but “social marriage and order are not over and above individual happiness.”

Moved by the issues of contemporary South Asian women, Bakshi is the brain behind the seminar series, ‘She Speaks’. The author has also published several papers on gender and feminism. Additionally, Bakshi has founded Aambrotsave, an annual cultural festival that celebrates literature, performing arts, crafts and cuisines. It’s yet another platform to encourage talent, especially in women.

Being bookish

Despite being a voracious reader and a Roald Dahl fan since childhood, she has no favourite in particular, but a few characters across literature have stayed in her mind. Her admiration towards inspiring and touching quotes is immense and those by Hafez, Rumi, Gabriel Garcia Marquez have occupied their place as epigraphs. As a debut writer, Bakshi expresses her displeasure with substitutes in place of real feelings and actual flowers and chocolate. Human interaction, the author observes, has minimised. “Earlier you met people in school, colleges, libraries or while travelling, but today you have the Internet.”

Where we are coming from and where we will go is a very important question for Bakshi. The elements of mysticism, past life, Nirvana, the cycle of life and death in the novel strengthen the South Asian mindset, which strongly believes in age-old customs.

31 Miles is a turning point, a journey towards disillusionment. It’s about creating a balance between technology and social commitment, but as Bakshi believes, “it is subjective”.

31 Miles, Rupa Publications India; price: Rs. 295.