A home for the arts

more-in

A new website aims to connect singers, magicians, comedians and storytellers with venues in Mumbai

Hari Sankar’s first business was selling fish. When he was 12 years old, he bought goldfish and other ornamental fish and resold it to the neighbouring children at a higher price. He knew he was interested in business, and interested in stories. “But at that age, something that always bothered me was: ‘I don’t know what my passion is’,” says the 23-year-old entrepreneur. When he moved to Mumbai after college in Delhi, he joined a media company in a sales role. Playing music with his roommates room sparked off an idea. Why couldn’t this be a performance?

“My initial idea was, if there is a music performance like this happening on the 20th floor of my building, I want to know about it.” A chance meeting with Ankur Tewari, musician and consultant for MTV Indies, led him to develop this idea along with an organisation that Tewari, media expert Roshan Abbas, and Gaurav Kapur were starting, called Kommune.

“Once Kommune happened, it just grew exponentially, thanks to being surrounded by phenomenal artistes. I joined Kommune as Enterpreneur-in-Residence, and the idea became a website called Beatmap, which I am developing under their umbrella.”

Bringing forces together

Working with Kommune led Hari Sankar to tell stories and speak on stage, as part of Kommune’s Storytelling Sessions, available on YouTube. “These were small events from my life —finding a house in Mumbai, my father struggling to buy us ice-cream at a circus in my childhood, the tea cake my mother made that I miss every birthday.” This led him to expand the types of performances that his website would include: it had started with music, but thanks to Kommune’s influence, it included storytelling, as well as spoken-word poetry.

And what exactly is Beatmap? Set to launch in November-end, Beatmap aims to be a performance marketplace. Artists — singers, magicians, comedians, storytellers — will sign up. Venues in the city interested in hosting different types of events, whether for audiences of 20 or closer to 70, will register. The two can find each other on the website. “There are many venues in Mumbai that I know are interested in hosting smaller, intimate events, but don’t know how to advertise themselves,” Hari Sankar says. “For example, Ahmad Arts Studio in Versova, run by a friend, wants to rent out its space on Saturday evenings in between dance classes, for music performances. But the question of where to find the musicians who would be interested was a problem.” This is the problem Beatmap fixes. It aims to increase the number of spaces in Mumbai that have art, music, comedy — “in short, that have stories,” Hari Sankar says. “Right now, it’s primarily Bandra that all the music and story gigs happen in. I wanted to make Andheri, Versova, different parts of the city filled with such events.”

This is the first website connecting venues-artists in Mumbai, says Hari Sankar, “pretty much the first of its kind anywhere, getting both artistes and venues on a single platform.” The website received its initial angel round of funding from Kommune, and the search for investors is on. Similar to Bookmyshow, a convenience charge will be levied on any booking made through Beatmap, whether for venues or artistes.

By connecting venues and artists, Beatmap hopes to exponentially increase the types of cultural events happening in the city – and the places they can happen in. “Any kind of venue can register, whether it is a bar or café, or whether people want to rent out their terrace.” The aim is to fill Mumbai with such interesting places and performances so that, like a heat map shows high thermal heat in spots of red, “the entire city is filled with red dots. That’s actually why we called it ‘Beatmap.’”

The city that dreams

The website is focused on creating a market for micro-performances; “creating a so-called behaviour or familiarity in people about a new way of consuming art.” Enough collaborations and more performances will ensure that the market takes shape, and Beatmap eventually plans to become a ticketing platform for these gigs. “We will start building Delhi and Bengaluru by the second quarter of next year, and aim to have a presence in five cities by the end of next year.”

What makes Mumbai the ideal city for this platform to launch? Hari Sankar, who has spent time in Kerala, Delhi, and Bengaluru, says, “Mumbai dreams like no other city.” The city is filled with artists, whether musicians or poets, who want space to showcase their art. And, like the living room he first played music in with his friends, any space can be a showcase. “That’s the idea — to make the arts accessible and to give these thousands of artists a voice, and a stage.”

Audiences interested in attending events can also log in to Beatmap and see the events happening in the city. “You will attend with a friend, because you don’t want the social awkwardness of attending an event, whether a poetry reading, a storytelling session, or a music performance, alone. But inevitably, you will leave with new friends. It is easy, and almost automatic, to form connections when you are all there for the same reason.”

Young people in Mumbai are caught up in a work grind — work morning to evening, complain to their friends about work, drink on Saturday night, wake up Sunday morning tired, and go to work the next day. “Where is the heart in that?” asks Hari Sankar. “What if you went to a two-hour session in the evening where artists were sharing their stories, and you were there just to

listen and to share stories of your own?”

Most people, even if they have never understood a word of poetry, come up to Hari Sankar at the end of Beatmap-organised gigs and say they feel refreshed. “That’s what the city desperately needs,” he says. That is the need that Beatmap will fill. “It will create space for performance to keep your heart alive. Many people in the city, and many venues, are interested. This will just give them a platform.”

(The writer is an intern at The Hindu)

Snapshot

Founder: Hari Sankar along with Kommune (Gaurav Kapur, Ankur Tewari, Roshan Abbas)

Founded: 2016

Funding: Kommune in angel round

Capital: Undisclosed

Employees: 3 full-time, 3 part-time

Web: www.beatmap.in