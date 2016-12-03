90% of underground Thane lodge razed, probe begins

more-in

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Friday demolished most of the three-storey underground structure found operating under Satyam Lodge near Upvan lake during a demolition drive a day earlier.

The fully furnished lodge, complete with painted and wallpapered rooms, electricity and running water, was found underneath Satyam Lodge by a joint team of civic officials and Thane Police. Since Wednesday, authorities have been demolishing bars and lodges acting as fronts for the illegal flesh trade in Thane.

On Friday morning, TMC began demolishing the illegal structure. “Two demolition vehicles have been working round-the-clock since morning to demolish the structure, and we have razed 90 per cent. Work was stopped in the evening, and the demolition will be completed on Saturday,” Sandeep Malvi, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, TMC, said.

Meanwhile, the civic body has ordered an inquiry to find out how a three-storey structure was built and furnished without anyone noticing. The team conducting the probe will ascertain time taken to build the structure and identify civic officials holding relevant posts during the period to check for connivance.

The Vartak Nagar police, too, have started a probe and are making inquiries with owners and employees of the lodge to gauge the extent of the prostitution racket that was being run at the lodge located near Harshit Bar, which was also demolished on Thursday. Police suspect the racket was being run out of both establishments.

Meanwhile, the demolition drive continued on Friday in other parts of Thane city, with five bars and nine lodges being demolished, Mr. Malvi said.