8 years on, questions remain on compensation for 26/11

State claims to have paid Rs. 25 lakh each to families of 22 police officers

: It has been eight years since one of the worst terror attacks occurred in the city. And yet today, two victims of 26/11 have still not been identified and another’s family has refused to accept the compensation of Rs. 3 lakh granted by the Centre. The Hindu looks at the process of disbursement of compensation to families of the victims.

As per the revised guidelines of the ‘Central Scheme for Assistance to Civilian Victims/Family of Victims of Terrorist, Communal and Naxal Violence’, victims or their kin receive an ex-gratia payment of Rs. 3 lakh. The State provides a further compensation of Rs. 1 lakh. However, the State’s payment is subject to the condition that the victim has not received any other compensation in the form of insurance.

The amount of Rs. 3 lakh is put in a fixed deposit in a nationalised bank with a minimum lock-in period of three years. In the case of minor children in the family, the lock-in period would continue till the eldest child attains the age of majority — whichever option is longer would be enforced.

The eligibility for compensation is determined by a District Level Committee under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate/Collector/Deputy Commissioner, and having as its members the District Superintendent of Police, District Medical Officer, District Social Welfare Officer, District Child and Women Development Officer, and an officer ,who may be nominated by the State government, would identify beneficiaries and verify their eligibility for assistance under the scheme.

The District Committee would then send its recommendations to the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs in the prescribed form, with a copy to the Home Department of the State Government. While examining the eligibility claims, the District Committee looks into the Police Report/FIR, Death-cum-Post Mortem Certificate in the event of death, and Medical Certificate in the event of permanent incapacitation.

As per an affidavit submitted by the State government at the Bombay High Court, 22 police officials who died on duty were paid Rs. 25 lakh each, however the personnel (sipahi) have not been compensated as yet.