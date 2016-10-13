Eight more Shiv Sena activists have been arrested in connection with the assault on BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and party workers at suburban Mulund here, police said today.

The fresh arrests were made last night, taking the number of total arrests in this case to 13, an officer of Navghar Police Station said.

Yesterday, five persons were held during the day.

The MP from Mumbai-North-East constituency was allegedly assaulted by Sena workers on Tuesday after they disrupted a programme organised by Somaiya wherein an effigy of ’corruption mafia in MCGM’ was to be burnt to mark the festival of Dussehra.

Three persons, including a woman, were injured in the clash between the workers of the two alliance partners.

All the accused would be produced before a local today, the officer said.

MCGM is ruled by the Sena-BJP alliance for the last 20 years and civic polls are scheduled early next year.

Somaiya, a former Mumbai BJP chief, has aggressively targeted Sena and has repeatedly alleged that civic body was riddled with “mafia-raj and corruption”.