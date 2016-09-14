Aimed at enhancing capacity for entrepreneurial work

Even as big businesses continue to default on payments, Maharashtra government is reposing its faith in women-run self help groups (WSHGs).

The state government has decided to make loan on projects run by an approximate 78,000 WSHGs totally interest free. The move is likely to aid expansion of the WSHGs and enhance their capacity for entrepreneurial work. IT would benefit as many as 48,00,000 women working at WSHGs, officials said.

A proposal to increase government’s share from the current 50% of the interest towards loan to 100% will be tabled in the next state cabinet meeting state Rural Development and Women and Child Development Minister Pankaja Munde.

For example, of the total interest of 12%, the government was financing 6%. The SHGs were then left to pay only the remaining six. “Now if the groups are for example hypothetically saving 10,000 (on 6% interest), we are expecting they would divert this money in a new and better business prospect,” an official said.

As per the proposal, the repayment ratio of the WSHG is found to be high, therefore the interest-free loan scheme be extended to encourage women to become entrepreneurs and promote different projects in small scale industrial sector.

“If the SHGs are found to be paying their EMIs on time and the project is considered successful, the government has to as per the proposal borne their interest cost. This subsidy will be given only at the time when the groups come for repayment,” said a senior government official. He added, “this is the natural selection of genuine and able groups.”

The government is expanding loans to SHGs that are meeting its ten-point criteria, but was traditionally directly subsidizing in cash.

The announcement of interest free loan was first made by Munde and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at Nagpur few months back. “Big business have defaulted on repayment of bank and financial institution loans. While the WSHGs have earned an impeccable reputation of paying the loans on time.

The idea, in the long run, is to promote women-oriented businesses, and introduce these products with government branding and packaging, officials said.

The state has also been promising setting up of WSHG malls across various districts of the state.

“We are finally realising the potential of the products manufactured by the WSHGs, and with proper branding and packaging they could compete with the best in the business,” an official of the state said.