The Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested five alleged associates of fugitive gangster Suresh Pujari in connection with an armed attack at the office of an Ulhasnagar-based builder earlier this year. Police said the accused were preparing to attack another target in Mumbai.

The arrests were made based on a tip-off on Thursday. Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) K.M.M. Prasanna said, “The AEC received information that associates of fugitive gangster Suresh Pujari were meeting near Chembur to target an individual. Our officers laid a trap and apprehended three suspects. Two pistols and live ammunition were recovered. They were arrested and booked under the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.”

He said one of the accused revealed he had more firearms stored in his Pune home. Three pistols and several rounds of live ammunition were recovered from his house.

The accused also admitted to the involvement of two other persons in the plan, who were picked up from Navi Mumbai on Thursday night. They were arrested after being questioned on Friday morning. The accused have been identified as Hanumant Gaikwad (27), Rahul Londhe (24), Ravindra Ghare (31), Rohan D’costa (30) and Ikhlakh Sheikh (30).