The Srinagar police in Thane on Monday arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly forcing himself on his neighbour’s four-year-old daughter at his residence.

According to the police, the accused and the victim stay next door. The victim was alone in her house with her elder brother when the incident occurred.

“The victim’s mother had gone to the market to buy vegetables and groceries on Monday afternoon. She had left the brother-sister duo in the house, having bolted the door from outside. The accused saw the mother leave and after a short while went to her house, opened the door, and took the girl to his house,” said an officer with the Srinagar police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sunil Lokhande, Zone V, said, “When the victim’s mother returned home, she heard her daughter crying from the accused’s house and rushed in to investigate. She caught the accused red-handed and raised an alarm.”

The mother’s cries brought several people from the locality to the accused’s residence, and they informed the police. A team was rushed to the spot. The victim was taken for medical examination, while the accused was taken to the police station. After recording the statement of the victim’s mother, the police registered a case of rape under the Indian Penal Code and of sexual assault on a minor under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and arrested the accused.

“The accused was produced in court on Tuesday and remanded in police custody for a week,” Mr. Lokhande said.

The police are now interrogating the accused to find out whether he has exploited the victim earlier and if he has targeted other minors in the locality. Inquiries are under way with the residents, and the police will soon be recording the statement of the victim.

