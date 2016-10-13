Govt. data shows causes of death include pneumonia, low birth weight, which are linked to malnutrition

As the State government faces widespread criticism for the malnutrition deaths of four children in Palghar last month, it has now emerged that 47 child deaths were recorded in September. The reasons, including pneumonia and low birth weight, are broadly linked to malnutrition. Since April 1, 255 children have died in the district, including 82 deaths in August alone.

The four back-to-back deaths in Palghar last month had triggered a frenzied government reaction with focus on the remote and tribal-dominated Jawhar and Mokhada talukas. Fresh data shows most deaths happened in Dahanu, but with respect to the ratio of deaths to population size, Jawhar and Mokhada remain the worst-hit, district administration officials say.

Nidhi Choudhari, CEO, Palghar Zilla Parishad says 37 per cent of the district’s rural population resides in the four talukas of Wada, Vikramgad, Jawhar and Mokhada, which collectively report 59 per cent of child deaths. “These talukas are hilly areas, and even in earlier months, the number of children in the severe acute malnutrition and moderately acute malnutrition categories was higher. Dahanu is also a tribal area, but its population is higher than Jawhar and Mokhada. So the ratio [of deaths] is higher in these talukas.”

Many schemes, no officials

Officials say child death numbers haven’t gone up this year when compared to previous years, but activists insist that the government is busy treating symptoms instead of looking for a cure. They also point out that key government posts lying vacant are to blame for the deaths along with poor livelihood options and migration.

The district doesn’t have an additional district health officer and an assistant district health officer, and all four posts sanctioned for Palghar under the National Rural Health Mission are lying vacant. Four paediatricians have been sanctioned for Palghar, but only one post is filled. Of the 13 posts for child development officers to oversee implementation of the Integrated Child Development Scheme, 12 are lying vacant.

“The only official who was there has been transferred. There is no implementing officer for these schemes. Such vacancies are all over the State,” said Vivek Pandit, a former MLA who heads the Shramjeevi Sanghatna and has been working to prevent malnutrition deaths in Palghar. He added that during his meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday, he had suggested that supervisors of anganwadi workers be appointed in place of Child Development Officers, as they are already doing the latter’s work.

Mr. Pandit said he has also suggested that the State government stop treating the problem’s symptoms and start looking for a cure. “We are not treating the cause of the problem. Malnutrition deaths cannot be solved by providing nutritious food; livelihood options were needed,” he said, adding he will be preparing a work plan over the next week that could possibly be implemented with other measures announced by Mr. Fadnavis on Wednesday.

