424 booked for drunk driving in Navi Mumbai

more-in

The Navi Mumbai police registered 424 cases of drunk driving on New Year’s Eve this year. The police had deployed 23 officers and 335 constables from December 31 night to the early hours of January 1. Fifteen teams were assigned to nab drunk drivers and 365 barricades and 40 breathalysers were used in the drive. Nitin Pawar, Deputy Commissioner Police (Traffic), said, “We registered 109 more cases of drunk driving when compared with previous year’s figures.” Mr. Pawar said the number has risen owing to better vigilance.