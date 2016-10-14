The Navi Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Thursday claimed to have busted an inter-state gang of swindlers running ponzi finance schemes, and recovered Rs. 8.47 lakh from four accused. They were allegedly operating in Rajasthan, New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh as well.

According to the police, Subhashmohan Chadda, 47, is the mastermind behind the racket and had employed three others, Amol Nirvani, 30, Poornima Salve, 35, and Chirag Arora, 28, who worked as his agents in Maharashtra. All four accused were arrested between October 2 and October 12, and are presently in police custody.

The accused were arrested based on a complaint lodged with Nerul police by Kalyan resident Pramod Kunda. In his complaint, Mr. Kunda said he was promised a personal loan of Rs. 1 lakh by the accused against a payment of Rs. 26,000 as fees. After he paid up and handed over some documents to the accused at Nerul railway station, all four accused absconded, duping him. Since the offence happened within its jurisdiction, the complaint was lodged at Nerul police station.

The crime branch took over the case and arrested Mr. Chadda from Delhi. During interrogation, police learnt that he has been operating fradulent finance schemes for nearly 10 years, and had cheated more than 500 people in six states including 35 in Maharashtra.

DCP Dilip Sawant said, “The modus operandi of the accused was to hire agents in a state by placing an advertisement for a job that promised attractive perks. After the agents were recruited, Mr. Chadda would publish another advertisement in newspapers under the name of various finance schemes with the contact number of his agents. When people approached them for loans, they were asked to pay Rs. 5,000 as fees and asked to submit some documents.”

Mr. Sawant said the gang would demand money in separate tranches citing various reasons. “Next, they would ask for more money, saying the documents submitted were inappropriate and bribes were required to be paid get them rectified. The group would ask for next tranche as legal fees for making affidavits, and the final demand would be for ‘processing fees’. So, a person seeking a loan of Rs. 10 lakh would end up paying around Rs. 50,000, only to realise that he had been cheated.”

According to the police, the accused contacted their ‘customers’ only by phone and did not have an office.