MUMBAI, October 14, 2016
Updated: October 14, 2016 05:40 IST

4 cases of chikungunya recorded

  • Special Correspondent
The city had its first tryst with chikungunya, a mosquito-borne disease, this year with four cases recorded in October so far in government-run health facilities and another four cases in private ones. No cases of chikungunya had been recorded in 2015 and in the monsoon months till September this year.

Data released on Thursday by the BMC shows that apart from the eight confirmed chikungunya cases, 20 probable cases have been recorded till October 12. Of the cases recorded by government-run hospitals, three were from G/N ward (Dadar) and one from M/E ward (Chembur). Of the four cases recorded by privately-run healthcare facilities, three were from E ward (comprising areas including Byculla) and one from D ward (Grant Road).

In addition, 102 cases of dengue were also recorded in the first 12 days of October and another 18 cases of leptospirosis. The city also recorded 238 cases of malaria. Chikungunya is characterised by fever, headache and joint pain among other symptoms.

