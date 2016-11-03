Cities » Mumbai

November 3, 2016
Updated: November 3, 2016 05:35 IST

3bm_City Gallery_Pg5

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

Known for their eclectic spread of chai, Tea Trails has opened a new outlet in Vile Parle. The café offers a wide array of exotic teas sourced from around the world. Some interesting ones on the menu include South African tea, Chinese and Japanese tea along with the standard desi ones with ginger, mint and masala chai. You could also try out their bun maska, vada pav, poha and egg preparations along with your cup of tea. The outlet is also offering a complimentary cup on ordering one through this week.

Venue: Tea Trails, Vile Parle East

Time: 9:30 a.m. onwards

Phone: 9022337766

More In: Mumbai
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Fixing Mumbai

We have a strong list of subjects and experts who will be contributing to this series. We also want to hear from you. »

Puducherry-Saving a Global Heritage

Following a seven-day cinema diet

Curtains come down on MAMI

Curating history through cinema

When cinema imitates life

Read more...


Chennai

Mission Demolition on in Koyambedu

Two years after Moulivakkam collapse, twin tower to fall

The A to Z of adorning a temple idol

Huge buyer interest for TNHB flats at Ambattur

Remove school director, demand parents, teachers

Stalin demands CBI inquiry

Coastal areas to receive rain

Bengaluru

Police want more CCTV cameras in markets

Fewer eye injuries reported this year

Hyderabad-based firm to map solar energy potential

Traffic diversion for resurfacing work on Mathikere flyover

Four-member gang uses pepper spray to rob Rs. 6 lakh from men delivering home appliances

Karnataka tops in investments, but plummets in ease of doing business

No fuel purchase for two days: Bunk owners

Dragon boat championship to begin in city today

Bengaluru racer first in RC5 category at Malaysian rally

Hyderabad

All-party meet vows to fight against Secretariat demolition

Focus now on reducing cost of doing business in Telangana, says KTR

Telangana Left parties demand RK be produced in court

‘Need for increased investment in allied sectors of agri-business’

Industry bodies hail Telangana’s achievement

CII inks MoU with MCR HRD on CSR

Painting competition for children

Project to be completed in a phased manner

Kolkata

SIMI men encounter is political vendetta: Mamata

Xuan Zang to build another bridge to India

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee released from hospital

JMB terror outfits using Bengal as transit point

Kolkata metro eyes revenue boost from private ads

Man held for duping people by posing as IPS officer

Light rain might dampen Kali Puja spirits tomorrow in Bengal

Fake currency notes of Rs. 9.45 lakh face value seized by BSF


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Mumbai

Benedict Cumberbatch turns superhero inDoctor Strange

Who is Doctor Strange?

Here’s a primer to get acquainted with the Marvel’s superhero universe’s most unique character »