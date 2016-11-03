3bm_City Gallery_Pg5

Known for their eclectic spread of chai, Tea Trails has opened a new outlet in Vile Parle. The café offers a wide array of exotic teas sourced from around the world. Some interesting ones on the menu include South African tea, Chinese and Japanese tea along with the standard desi ones with ginger, mint and masala chai. You could also try out their bun maska, vada pav, poha and egg preparations along with your cup of tea. The outlet is also offering a complimentary cup on ordering one through this week.

Please Wait while comments are loading...