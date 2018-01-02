3 workers killed, two hurt in Powai crane mishap

The excavated pit into which the falling crane part pushed the workers in Powai on Monday

Mumbai: Three labourers were killed and two were injured when a crane came crashing down on them in Powai on Monday. The workers were part of a team that was installing a new sewage pipeline. Police said the incident occurred around 5.30 p.m. near the main gate of IIT-Bombay.

They said five workers were at the site when a part of a crane fell, trapping them in a nine-metre-deep pit that had been excavated for installing the pipeline. Senior PI Anil Pophale, Powai police station, said, “The hook of the crane’s trolley was loose and broke above the workers.”

The incident was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade around 5.41 p.m., and a fire tender, a rescue van and an ambulance were deployed. All five labourers were pulled out from under the collapsed hook of the crane and rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where three were declared dead before admission around 7 p.m.

The deceased have been identified as Satyanarayan Singh (32), Rameshwar Samay (42) and Vishwanath Singh (35), while Pareshnath Singh (49) and Ramnath Singh (48) are under treatment at Rajawadi Hospital. Civic officers said Pareshnath has sustained fractures to both his legs, while Ramnath has injuries to his chest and left leg.

Mr. Pophale said, “We have registered a case of causing death and injury and endangering life due to negligence under the IPC and are investigating to fix responsibility.”