29bm_City Gallery_pg5

September 29, 2016
Updated: September 29, 2016 05:40 IST

The all-day bar and restaurant Silver Beach Café is now serving up a new range of drinks. Choose from hot toddy, margarita regular/frozen/flavoured, bloody Mary, cosmopolitan, tequila sunrise, daiquiris (regular, frozen and flavoured), Tom Collins and lots more. The food menu includes English-cheddar-stuffed mushroom tempura, veggies with a hint of wasabi and nuts in a wrap. There are also hand-rolled thin-crust pizzas with herbs, meat and veggies. Or try the signature gourmet dishes such as guava-infused fish in Caribbean style or the tiger prawns with lemon coconut rice. Call venue for price details.

Time: 8 a.m. onwards

Venue: Silver Beach Café, Juhu

Phone: 26208930

