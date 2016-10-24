24bm pg5 Gallery

Cities » Mumbai

October 24, 2016
The app is offering several easy-to-order hampers. The Bombay Canteen’s patakaa boxes at Rs. 1,250 includes snacks, mithai, kaju puri and hand-painted diyas . There’s Royce’ boxes piled with assorted chocolates, including Amande, pure chocolate, nutty bar and Prafueille chocolate berry cube, priced between Rs. 2,295 and Rs, 6,275. The Nordic Kandie offer has handmade marzipan, chocolates, dried fruits and cacao covered nuts at prices ranging from Rs. 3,044 to Rs. 26, 098. Le15 Patisserie is offering fondant cupcakes (Rs. 70 each) and macarons (Rs. 80 each) and eggless macarons (Rs. 85 each). MOD’s box has donuts with Indian mithai (Rs. 425 for box of nine). MOD’s box has donuts with Indian mithai (Rs. 425 for box of nine).

