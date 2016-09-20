20bm_City Gallery_Pg5

Cities » Mumbai

September 20, 2016
The city’s only vegetarian Burmese restaurant has launched a new menu.

While the old dishes were from Burma’s Rangoon area, the new ones are from the Bagaan, Mandalay and Inle Lake regions.

You can expect to sample dishes like tohu mok palatha, sunflower leaves and crispy wheat flakes salad, shwedagon khowsuey, kowni ghin-grilled sticky rice served with your choice of fillings, like brown onion, roasted chilly, or the Burmese version of salsa, wrapped in a banana leaf. Desserts include a sticky toffee sauce with a chilled coconut custard and fresh pineapple and pineapple foam.

Time: 12 p.m.-3 p.m.; 7 p.m.-11 p.m.

Venue: Burma Burma, Fort

Phone: 40036600 / 01 / 16

