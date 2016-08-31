The Bombay High Court on Tuesday quashed an first information report (FIR) against former Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner Sitaram Kunte and three senior IAS officers in the September 2013 Dockyard Road building collapse where 62 people died.

A division Bench of Justice Abhay Oka and Justice A.A. Sayed quashed the FIR against Mr. Kunte, Rajiv Jalota, then additional municipal commissioner, Manisha Mhaiskar (now principal secretary in the medical education department), and ex-additional municipal commissioner Mohan Adtan. In November 2014, the Bhoiwada metropolitan magistrate’s court summoned all four, saying prima facie, there was evidence to prosecute them under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and Section 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Eleven people, including 10 civic officials, were arrested in the case.