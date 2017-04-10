2 foreigners arrested in drug bust

more-in

Mumbai: The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police on Sunday arrested two foreign nationals in the Wadi Bandar Bridge area in Dongri, and recovered 115 grams of cocaine and 60 grams of mephedrone, totally worth ₹8,10,000.

The accused, identified by the Azad Maidan unit of the ANC as Nanso Daniel Nazeqwe (26), a resident of Ghansoli, and Obiorah Ekwelor (29), a resident of Koparkhairane, had been earlier arrested for committing a similar crime.

“Drug dealers from across Mumbai and its adjoining districts openly sell drugs under Wadi Bandar Bridge without any fear. Business is at its peak between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., and women are used as a front to close the deals,” said Shivdeep Lande, Deputy Commissioner of Police, ANC.

The ANC has taken up the matter with the Railway Protection Force (RPG).

“In an emergency, the accused escape into the adjoining railway premises. Hence it is easy for the RPF to reach the spot. However, we have not got any positive reply from them,” said Mr. Lande.