An 18-year-old youth, who had gone to immerse floral waste of the Dasara Puja, has gone missing after he slipped and fell into the Kopra creek around 8.45 p.m. on Friday.

The fire brigade team and local fishermen have been looking for Abhishek Kasrekar since Friday night.

Residents of Kamothe Sector 16, Abhishek and his father, Anant, were on their way to Kharghar to meet a relative. When they reached the bridge joining Kharghar and Kamothe, they decided to immerse the garlands and other floral waste of the Puja into the creek. While his father was waiting on the two-wheeler, Abhishek emptied the bag into the water. Anant Kasrekar told the police that Abhishek leaned over further to free a piece of the garland stuck inside the bag. “He lost his balance and slipped from the bridge,” Prabhakar Sakpal, Mr. Kasrekar’s friend, said.

“It was high tide when the incident occurred and the flow of the water was towards Taloja. Our team conducted a search till 6.30 a.m., but couldn’t find him. We resumed the search on Saturday in the opposite direction,” said Fire Officer (Admin) Praveen Bodke.

