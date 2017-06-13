168 CCTV cameras at CST to be relocated

CST is one of the busiest stations in the city. File photo

Mumbai: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) plan to relocate the closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed on the premises of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST).

The railways have been unable to catch miscreants involved in many incidents at CST because the cameras didn’t capture clear footage of the person entering or exiting the terminus. Out of the 300 CCTV cameras on the premises, 168 will be relocated to the entry and exit points, as well as to other places on the premises. The work has already started and will be completed by the month-end.

Around seven lakh passengers enter and exit the terminus every day.

GRP and RPF officials surveyed the CCTV camera locations last month and also visited the control room, where five RPF employees monitor the cameras.

“In many cases, we have to let the accused go in absence of any proof of identification,” said a senior railway police official from Central Railway.

Sachin Bhalode, senior divisions security commissioner, RPF, Central Railway, said, “We want to capture each and every passenger from all the angles, so that we can identify someone even if we print the screen grabs.”