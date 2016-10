Attend a two-day ethnic-themed flea market just ahead of Diwali. Flea-Fly-Flu at Phoenix Mall’s courtyard will have rustic folk art, music performances by Langa party, Kalbelia folk dance, an enchanting puppet show from Rajasthan, and a magic show, amongst other attractions. You can find embroid- ered hand-crafted mojaris , tribal jewellery, diyas and hand-painted leather goods. On till October 16.

